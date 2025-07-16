Press Release: Senator John Cornyn Praises Signing of HALT Fentanyl Act into Law

Senator Cornyn's HALT Fentanyl Act aims to permanently classify fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs to combat trafficking.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced that the Halt All Lethal Trafficking of (HALT) Fentanyl Act has been signed into law by President Trump. This legislation aims to combat the growing fentanyl crisis by permanently classifying fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs. Cornyn emphasized the need to stop the flow of illicit fentanyl, which has devastating effects across the nation.

According to Cornyn, "I have heard heartbreaking stories from families across Texas who have lost loved ones to this deadly drug." The Act has garnered bipartisan support and aims to enhance law enforcement’s ability to prosecute traffickers while still allowing access to medically approved fentanyl for legitimate purposes.

The HALT Fentanyl Act was championed by various advocacy groups and aims to address the opioid overdose crisis, which sees fentanyl involved in a significant percentage of overdose deaths. This renewal of the Schedule I classification was necessary following the expiration of the previous order on March 31, 2025.

