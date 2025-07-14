Press Release: Senator John Barrasso Discusses GOP Agenda for Safety and Prosperity on NBC's Meet the Press

Senator John Barrasso discusses the GOP agenda on NBC's Meet the Press, focusing on economic recovery and sanctions on Russia.

U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) appeared on NBC's Meet the Press, discussing the Republican agenda aimed at enhancing safety and prosperity in the United States. Key topics included the implementation of the "One Big Beautiful Bill," which the senator described as a significant legislative development focused on tax cuts and support for Medicaid, as well as sanctions against Russia. Barrasso emphasized positive trends such as decreased inflation and gas prices while underscoring the Republicans' commitment to improving American lives through economic initiatives.

In particular, he noted the passage of tax cuts that he claims will save families $2,000 annually, citing increased funding for Child Tax Credits and provisions aimed at helping rural hospitals. Additionally, he expressed concern over Medicaid's current administration, stating that it has become a magnet for misuse and calling for work requirements for recipients. Barrasso also reaffirmed support for stringent sanctions against Russia, arguing that such measures are essential for countering the country's financial support for its military operations. The senator highlighted his belief that the Republican policies are gaining public approval as more individuals recognize their potential benefits.

John Barrasso Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that John Barrasso is worth $10.6M, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 86th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Barrasso has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track John Barrasso's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Barrasso.

John Barrasso Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by John Barrasso:

S.1862: ORPHAN Cures Act

S.1797: Expanding Seniors Access to Mental Health Services Act

S.1783: Combating Global Poverty Through Energy Development Act

S.1688: Growing America’s Small Businesses and Manufacturing Act

S.1460: Preserving Patient Access to Accountable Care Act

S.1130: Mining Schools Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by John Barrasso on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Barrasso.

John Barrasso Fundraising

John Barrasso recently disclosed $142.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 7th, 2025. This was the 12th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 56.4% came from individual donors.

Barrasso disclosed $106.4K of spending. This was the 12th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Barrasso disclosed $7.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 2nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track John Barrasso's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

