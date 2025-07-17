Press Release: Senator Jim Justice Supports Rescissions Package in Recent Statement

Senator Jim Justice supports the rescissions package aimed at reducing government spending and prioritizing taxpayer interests.

Senator Jim Justice issued a statement after voting in favor of a rescissions package submitted by President Trump. He expressed pride in his decision, stating that the legislation reflects a "commonsense" approach, aimed at preventing taxpayer money from being wasted on unnecessary expenses abroad. Justice emphasized a commitment to prioritizing American interests and taxpayers' needs.

Justice remarked, "The days of wasting money with zero regard for the taxpayer are over," highlighting his belief that this package is essential for maintaining fiscal responsibility and ensuring that funds remain with hardworking individuals in West Virginia.

James C. Justice Fundraising

James C. Justice recently disclosed $13.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This was the 830th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 62.5% came from individual donors.

Justice disclosed $92.6K of spending. This was the 528th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Justice disclosed $459.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 485th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track James C. Justice's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

