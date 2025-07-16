Press Release: Senator Jacky Rosen Introduces VISIBLE Act to Enhance Identification of ICE Agents in Immigration Operations

Senator Jacky Rosen introduces the VISIBLE Act, requiring ICE agents to identify themselves during immigration operations.

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) has announced the introduction of the VISIBLE Act, legislation requiring ICE and other federal immigration agents to clearly identify themselves during immigration enforcement operations. The bill aims to enhance accountability and transparency, especially following reports of agents operating anonymously during raids.

Senator Rosen stated that the legislation is a response to concerns about the previous administration's practices of employing masked agents without proper identification, asserting that "ICE officers have a responsibility to the public to act with transparency."

The Senator has been a vocal critic of aggressive immigration enforcement tactics and is advocating for legislative measures that protect vulnerable communities while ensuring law enforcement operates transparently.

Jacky Rosen Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Jacky Rosen is worth $15.0M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 69th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Rosen has approximately $4.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Jacky Rosen's net worth

Jacky Rosen Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Jacky Rosen:

S.2220: A bill to expand presumptions of exposure by members of the Armed Forces to toxic substances, and for other purposes.

S.2218: A bill to provide a combat status identifier equivalent for remotely piloted aircraft crew who conduct combat operations.

S.1936: Improving Access to Transfusion Care for Hospice Patients Act of 2025

S.1935: Expanding Access to Palliative Care Act

S.1851: Healthcare Cybersecurity Act of 2025

S.1786: One Stop Shop for Small Business Licensing Act of 2025

bills proposed by Jacky Rosen

Jacky Rosen Fundraising

Jacky Rosen recently disclosed $205.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 303rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 97.1% came from individual donors.

Rosen disclosed $1.1M of spending. This was the 24th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Rosen disclosed $963.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 248th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

the disclosure

