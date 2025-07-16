Press Release: Senator Hassan Advocates for Manchester Wage and Hour Office to Remain Open Amid Closure Threat

Senator Hassan successfully advocated for keeping the Manchester Wage and Hour Office open, reversing a planned closure.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan announced that the Manchester Wage and Hour Division office will remain operational following advocacy against its closure by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The office, crucial for recovering wages for New Hampshire workers, was slated for closure but will now continue serving the public.

Senator Hassan emphasized the significance of the office, stating, “This office has delivered for New Hampshire workers by recovering wages that they have earned.” In recent months, she pressed the U.S. Department of Labor to protect the office, which has recovered nearly $8 million for about 5,600 workers over five years.

In addition to the Manchester office, Senator Hassan has also expressed concerns over other DOGE-targeted closures, including Social Security offices. Recently, she advocated for the preservation of the Littleton Social Security office, stating that it is the only accessible field office in Northern New Hampshire.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Margaret Wood Hassan Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Margaret Wood Hassan is worth $5.7M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 132nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hassan has approximately $3.2M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Margaret Wood Hassan's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hassan.

Margaret Wood Hassan Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Margaret Wood Hassan:

S.1975: Dark Web Interdiction Act of 2025

S.1971: Nutrition CARE Act of 2025

S.1840: Retirement Investment in Small Employers Act

S.1602: Mathematical and Statistical Modeling Education Act

S.1331: Quantum National Security Coordination and Competition Act of 2025

S.1302: Increasing Transparency in Generic Drug Applications Act

You can track bills proposed by Margaret Wood Hassan on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hassan.

Margaret Wood Hassan Fundraising

Margaret Wood Hassan recently disclosed $276.1K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 237th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 70.7% came from individual donors.

Hassan disclosed $193.0K of spending. This was the 209th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Hassan disclosed $1.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 231st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Margaret Wood Hassan's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.