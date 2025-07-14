Press Release: Senator Gary Peters Proposes Bill Mandating Visible Identification for Law Enforcement Officers

Senator Gary Peters proposed a bill requiring law enforcement to display clear identification during immigration enforcement activities.

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) has introduced new legislation aimed at enhancing the transparency and safety of law enforcement operations related to immigration enforcement. The proposed bill, known as the Visible Identification Standards for Immigration-Based Law Enforcement (VISIBLE) Act of 2025, would require law enforcement officers participating in such operations to display clear identification. This identification must include visible agency names, initials, or badge numbers that are unobscured by any gear. Senator Peters stated, "Clear identification is a basic but essential safeguard that ensures accountability, strengthens public confidence, and protects the safety of both officers and members of the public." He highlighted that the absence of visible identification can lead to public confusion and presents safety risks, as undocumented reports have indicated incidents of criminals impersonating officials.

During a recent Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Peters raised concerns with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi regarding reports of federal officers conducting operations without displaying identification. He emphasized the potential dangers such situations pose to both law enforcement personnel and the public, asserting that visible identification can help to prevent impersonation and facilitate public cooperation. The VISIBLE Act seeks to address these issues by mandating that personnel from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), adhere to these identification standards.

