Press Release: Senator Eric Schmitt Marks One Year Since Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump

Senator Schmitt marks one year since the failed assassination attempt on President Trump, honors victim Corey Comperatore.

U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt issued a statement on July 13, 2025, marking the one-year anniversary of a failed assassination attempt against President Donald Trump. In his remarks, Senator Schmitt described the event as a moment of national horror and reflected on how President Trump emerged resilient, symbolizing strength in adversity. Schmitt stated, "On that day, President Trump survived only by the grace of God," and commended his promise to continue fighting for the nation's greatness.

Additionally, Senator Schmitt paid tribute to Corey Comperatore, a veteran who lost his life during the incident, stating, "May his courage and sacrifice never be forgotten." The senator announced plans to introduce a resolution that would not only commemorate the anniversary but also condemn all forms of political violence and honor the victims of the attack.

Eric Schmitt Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Eric Schmitt is worth $1.0M, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 290th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Schmitt has approximately $607.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Eric Schmitt has approximately $607.0K invested in publicly traded assets.

Eric Schmitt Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Eric Schmitt:

S.2206: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to increase the limitation on distributions from 529 accounts for qualified higher education expenses.

S.2067: Rescissions Act of 2025

S.2002: REMIT Act

S.1989: Helping Communities with Better Support Act

S.1978: Defense Technology Hubs Act of 2025

S.1817: Expedited Removal Expansion Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Eric Schmitt on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Schmitt.

Eric Schmitt Fundraising

Eric Schmitt recently disclosed $250.5K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 262nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 77.4% came from individual donors.

Schmitt disclosed $270.8K of spending. This was the 140th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Schmitt disclosed $500.3K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 400th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Eric Schmitt's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

