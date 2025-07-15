Press Release: Senator Eric Schmitt Comments on Rescissions Package and Proposed Increase in Penalties for Assaulting ICE Agents on Newsmax

Senator Schmitt discusses the rescissions package and legislation to increase penalties for assaults on ICE agents on Newsmax.

Quiver AI Summary

In a recent appearance on Newsmax, Senator Eric Schmitt discussed two key issues: President Trump's rescissions package and legislation aimed at increasing federal penalties for assaulting ICE agents. Schmitt emphasized the importance of passing the rescissions package to eliminate wasteful spending, citing specific examples that he believes should be cut.

On the topic of the new legislation, Schmitt stated that there has been a significant rise in attacks on ICE agents attributed to increased rhetoric from certain political factions. He proposed doubling the penalties for assaults against these agents, asserting that they deserve respect for their work in deporting individuals illegally present in the US.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Eric Schmitt Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Eric Schmitt is worth $1.0M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 291st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Schmitt has approximately $604.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Eric Schmitt's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Schmitt.

Eric Schmitt Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Eric Schmitt:

S.2206: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to increase the limitation on distributions from 529 accounts for qualified higher education expenses.

S.2067: Rescissions Act of 2025

S.2002: REMIT Act

S.1989: Helping Communities with Better Support Act

S.1978: Defense Technology Hubs Act of 2025

S.1817: Expedited Removal Expansion Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Eric Schmitt on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Schmitt.

Eric Schmitt Fundraising

Eric Schmitt recently disclosed $250.5K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 262nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 77.4% came from individual donors.

Schmitt disclosed $270.8K of spending. This was the 140th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Schmitt disclosed $500.3K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 400th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Eric Schmitt's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.