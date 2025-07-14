Press Release: Senator Eric Schmitt Announces Major Defense Funding Wins for Missouri's Whiteman Air Force Base in Recent Legislation

Senator Schmitt announces funding successes for Missouri's Whiteman Air Force Base and military readiness in new legislation.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO) announced significant achievements for Missouri's Whiteman Air Force Base as part of the recently enacted One Big Beautiful Bill, which aims to enhance military readiness and strengthen the defense industrial base. Signed into law on July 4, 2025, this legislation is described by Schmitt as critical for modernizing military capabilities, particularly given Missouri's role as the home of the B-2 Spirit bombers. Schmitt stated, "These provisions are strategic investments to modernize and strengthen our state’s defense industrial base, military installations, and national security capabilities – both at home and abroad."

The bill includes key allocations such as $400 million for F-47 production, $750 million for the F/A-XX program, and substantial funding for various military aircraft, including $3.2 billion for F-15EX jets and $4.5 billion for B-21 bombers. Additional provisions target training, operations, cyber capabilities, and border security, with Schmitt emphasizing the importance of these investments for both local and national security. He called these initiatives a reflection of Congressional Republicans' commitment to putting America first, stating, "This program will lead to comprehensive homeland defense against intercontinental ballistic missile threats."

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Eric Schmitt Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Eric Schmitt is worth $1.0M, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 290th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Schmitt has approximately $608.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Eric Schmitt's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Schmitt.

Eric Schmitt Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Eric Schmitt:

S.2206: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to increase the limitation on distributions from 529 accounts for qualified higher education expenses.

S.2067: Rescissions Act of 2025

S.2002: REMIT Act

S.1989: Helping Communities with Better Support Act

S.1978: Defense Technology Hubs Act of 2025

S.1817: Expedited Removal Expansion Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Eric Schmitt on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Schmitt.

Eric Schmitt Fundraising

Eric Schmitt recently disclosed $250.5K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 262nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 77.4% came from individual donors.

Schmitt disclosed $270.8K of spending. This was the 140th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Schmitt disclosed $500.3K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 400th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Eric Schmitt's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.