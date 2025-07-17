Press Release: Senator Deb Fischer Advances $54.3 Million for Offutt Air Force Base Funding

Senator Deb Fischer announces $54.3 million funding for Offutt Air Force Base military construction projects and veteran support initiatives.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer has announced the advancement of $54.3 million in funding for military construction projects at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. The funding is part of the FY 2026 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, which is pending consideration by the Senate.

Senator Fischer emphasized the importance of Offutt Air Force Base, stating, "As the proud home of the Air Force’s ‘doomsday’ planes... Offutt is essential to our nation’s survival." The funding will support the development of facilities related to the new Survivable Airborne Operations Center.

The funding also includes provisions aimed at supporting veterans and the Department of Veterans Affairs, such as purchasing medical devices from U.S. suppliers and reporting on community provider participation in veterans' care.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Deb Fischer Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Deb Fischer is worth $4.8M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 148th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Fischer has approximately $411.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Deb Fischer's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Fischer.

Deb Fischer Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Deb Fischer:

S.2176: NNSA Infrastructure Improvements Act of 2025

S.1962: Secure Space Act of 2025

S.1878: ATTAIN Mental Health Act

S.1835: CHIP IN for Veterans Act of 2025

S.1618: Precision Agriculture Loan Act of 2025

S.1617: LAST ACRE Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Deb Fischer on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Fischer.

Deb Fischer Fundraising

Deb Fischer recently disclosed $83.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 643rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 50.8% came from individual donors.

Fischer disclosed $116.8K of spending. This was the 448th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Fischer disclosed $137.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 732nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Deb Fischer's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.