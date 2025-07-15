Press Release: Senator Coons Questions U.N. Nominee Mike Waltz on Leaking Sensitive Information During Confirmation Hearing

Senator Coons questions U.N. nominee Mike Waltz about disclosing sensitive military information during a confirmation hearing.

During a recent Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Senator Chris Coons questioned Mike Waltz, President Trump's nominee for U.N. Ambassador, regarding his handling of sensitive military information that had been leaked. Coons expressed concern that this incident could have endangered U.S. servicemembers.

The leak involved a Signal group chat where Waltz and other officials allegedly discussed sensitive military operations against Houthi targets in Yemen. Despite Waltz's insistence that the information was not classified, experts warned it could still pose risks, prompting public backlash from military families.

Coons urged Waltz to acknowledge the seriousness of the breach, noting that the White House had closed the investigation without any disclosed disciplinary actions. In his defense, Waltz argued the use of Signal was approved for secure communication, asserting that classified information was not exchanged in the chat.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

