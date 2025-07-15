Press Release: Senator Coons Denounces Assault on Senator Padilla in Senate Floor Address

Senator Chris Coons condemns the assault on Senator Alex Padilla during a DHS press conference in a Senate floor speech.

Quiver AI Summary

In a recent Senate floor speech, Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.) expressed strong condemnation of the treatment of Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), who was forcibly removed and handcuffed during a DHS press conference. Coons questioned the implications of such actions on democratic values, stating, "If a Senator... is treated this way, what is happening to those who have no such title?"

Coons called for bipartisan reflection on the incident, urging fellow senators to consider the gravity of excessive force shown against a colleague. He stated, "If we answer this moment with silence, we will be damned," emphasizing the importance of protecting democratic principles.

In his remarks, Coons underscored that democracy is fragile and urged colleagues to stand firm in their roles as legislators, highlighting that all senators deserve the right to ask questions without fear of reprisal. "Democracy is a gift hard won and hard earned," he concluded, urging a united defense of democratic processes.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Christopher A. Coons Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Christopher A. Coons is worth $11.7M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 83rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Coons has approximately $267.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Christopher A. Coons's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Coons.

Christopher A. Coons Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Christopher A. Coons:

S.1974: ABC-ED Act of 2025

S.1883: DISRUPT Act

S.1731: COUNTER Act of 2025

S.1660: Research Advancing to Market Production for Innovators Act

S.1659: Bankruptcy Administration Improvement Act of 2025

S.1553: PREVAIL Act

You can track bills proposed by Christopher A. Coons on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Coons.

Christopher A. Coons Fundraising

Christopher A. Coons recently disclosed $558.5K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 104th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 54.9% came from individual donors.

Coons disclosed $142.9K of spending. This was the 309th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Coons disclosed $2.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 91st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Christopher A. Coons's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.