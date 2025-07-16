Press Release: Senator Coons Criticizes Trump Administration's Decision to Allow AI Chip Exports to China

Senator Coons criticizes Trump's decision to export AI chips to China, citing national security concerns and economic impacts.

U.S. Senator Chris Coons issued a statement in response to President Trump’s decision to permit Nvidia to export advanced AI chips to China. Coons expressed concerns that this move would grant China access to critical technology that could undermine U.S. military and economic competitiveness.

Coons criticized the decision, stating, “President Trump is throwing that all away, giving China a tool that will strengthen their economy and military.” He urged the administration to reverse the decision to align its actions with its stated stance on China.

Christopher A. Coons Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Christopher A. Coons is worth $11.7M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 83rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Coons has approximately $266.2K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Christopher A. Coons's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Coons.

Christopher A. Coons Fundraising

Christopher A. Coons recently disclosed $558.5K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 104th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 54.9% came from individual donors.

Coons disclosed $142.9K of spending. This was the 309th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Coons disclosed $2.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 91st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Christopher A. Coons's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

