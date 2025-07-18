Press Release: Senator Collins Advances $6.5 Million for Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Funding Bill

Senator Collins announces $6.5 million funding for a new security facility at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Susan Collins has announced the advancement of $6.5 million in Congressionally Directed Spending for the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY). This funding is designated for the design and construction of a new security facility as part of the Fiscal Year 2026 Military Construction Appropriations bill, which is pending approval by Congress.

Collins emphasized the importance of PNSY, stating it sets the standard for submarine repairs and that the new facility will enhance safety and response times for the fire department. Local firefighter representatives expressed gratitude, noting that the current structure is outdated and inadequate for modern needs.

This funding initiative is part of a broader effort by Senator Collins, who has secured over $1 billion for various Maine projects since 2021. The appropriations process is ongoing, with further steps required before the funding can be finalized.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Susan M. Collins Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Susan M. Collins is worth $6.2M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 127th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Collins has approximately $3.7M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Susan M. Collins's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Collins.

Susan M. Collins Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Susan M. Collins:

S.2294: A bill to reauthorize the Kay Hagan Tick Act, and for other purposes.

S.2211: A bill to reauthorize the Special Diabetes Program for Type 1 Diabetes and the Special Diabetes Program for Indians.

S.2012: Runaway and Homeless Youth and Trafficking Prevention Act of 2025

S.1805: Promoting Access to Diabetic Shoes Act

S.1077: District of Columbia Local Funds Act, 2025

S.830: Lifespan Respite Care Reauthorization Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Susan M. Collins on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Collins.

Susan M. Collins Fundraising

Susan M. Collins recently disclosed $1.2M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This was the 32nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 87.7% came from individual donors.

Collins disclosed $370.7K of spending. This was the 126th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Collins disclosed $5.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 45th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Susan M. Collins's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.