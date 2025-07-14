Press Release: Senator Chuck Schumer Celebrates Opening of America's First National Semiconductor Technology Center in Albany

The National Semiconductor Technology Center opened in Albany, enhancing semiconductor research and manufacturing in the U.S.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the official opening of America's first National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) at Albany NanoTech, a significant development in semiconductor research and manufacturing. Schumer emphasized that this facility, created under his CHIPS & Science Law, positions Upstate New York as a central hub for advanced semiconductor technology, stating it will attract global companies to the region and enhance domestic production capabilities.

According to Schumer, the NSTC will leverage state-of-the-art machinery for microchip development and serve as a collaborative space for industry leaders, researchers, and educators. The facility is equipped with an Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Accelerator, essential for creating next-generation chips. The grand opening symbolizes a new era for American semiconductor innovation, aiming to counter global competition, particularly from countries like China. The NSTC is expected to not only bolster the economy in Upstate New York but also create thousands of jobs as the U.S. seeks to re-establish leadership in semiconductor manufacturing.

