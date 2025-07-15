Press Release: Senator Chuck Grassley Announces Confirmation of Whitney Hermandorfer as First Judicial Nominee of 119th Congress

Senate confirms Whitney D. Hermandorfer as first judicial nominee of 119th Congress, voting 46-42.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley announced the confirmation of Whitney D. Hermandorfer as the first judicial nominee for the Sixth Circuit during the 119th Congress. The confirmation took place with a vote of 46-42.

Grassley praised Hermandorfer's qualifications and experience, noting her role as Director of the Strategic Litigation Unit in Tennessee, where she has handled significant civil rights cases. He expressed confidence in her capability as a federal judge.

Amid criticisms of "Democrat obstruction," Grassley highlighted bipartisan support for over 80% of judicial nominees in prior sessions, urging Democrats to cooperate in the judicial confirmation process. The Senate has maintained a record-setting pace for confirmations, with extensive voting activity noted in the early months of this Congress.

Chuck Grassley Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Chuck Grassley is worth $5.6M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 133rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Grassley has approximately $39.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Chuck Grassley Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Chuck Grassley:

S.2248: A bill to reauthorize titles II and V of the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act of 1974, and for other purposes.

S.1949: Combating Violent and Dangerous Crime Act

S.1931: A bill to provide additional funding to States that provide certain rights to sexual assault survivors, and for other purposes.

S.1792: AI Whistleblower Protection Act

S.1725: Healthy Dog Importation Act

S.1666: Improving Social Security’s Service to Victims of Identity Theft Act

Chuck Grassley Fundraising

Chuck Grassley recently disclosed $39.1K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 569th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 66.8% came from individual donors.

Grassley disclosed $48.4K of spending. This was the 584th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Grassley disclosed $323.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 484th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

