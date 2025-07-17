Press Release: Senator Chris Coons Responds to Senate Passage of Rescissions Package

Senator Coons criticizes Senate's rescissions package, emphasizing its negative impact on foreign aid and global stability.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.) issued a statement following the Senate's passage of a rescissions package that cuts approximately $9 billion from federal spending, with a vote of 51-48. All Democrats opposed the measure, which Coons described as detrimental to America's standing as a reliable partner globally.

Coons criticized the bill, asserting it does not meaningfully address the national debt and instead undermines foreign aid and disaster assistance that aid vulnerable populations, stating, “These cuts fly in the face of Jesus’ call to love our neighbors as ourselves.”

As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Coons emphasized that such reductions would leave individuals in dire situations vulnerable, potentially exposing them to influences from nations and groups such as China, Russia, and terrorists, ultimately making the U.S. less secure.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Christopher A. Coons Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Christopher A. Coons is worth $11.7M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 83rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Coons has approximately $268.7K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Christopher A. Coons's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Coons.

Christopher A. Coons Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Christopher A. Coons:

S.1974: ABC-ED Act of 2025

S.1883: DISRUPT Act

S.1731: COUNTER Act of 2025

S.1660: Research Advancing to Market Production for Innovators Act

S.1659: Bankruptcy Administration Improvement Act of 2025

S.1553: PREVAIL Act

You can track bills proposed by Christopher A. Coons on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Coons.

Christopher A. Coons Fundraising

Christopher A. Coons recently disclosed $701.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 87th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 64.2% came from individual donors.

Coons disclosed $299.5K of spending. This was the 163rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Coons disclosed $3.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 89th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Christopher A. Coons's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.