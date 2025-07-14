Press Release: Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Senate Democrats Criticize Trump Administration's Immigration Court Hearing Practices

Senator Cortez Masto and 22 Senate Democrats criticized the Trump administration's use of immigration court hearings to deport immigrants.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) has joined 22 other Senate Democrats, led by Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), in a letter addressing the Trump administration regarding recent initiatives that they claim "weaponize immigration court hearings" to target immigrants who are complying with legal processes. The letter was directed to Attorney General Pam Bondi, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, and ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons, criticizing these actions as undermining due process and distracting from efforts to address more severe crime issues.

The senators expressed concern about reports indicating that noncitizens might be arrested during their court hearings, potentially barring them from fair legal representation. They highlighted the difficult position this creates for immigrants, as not attending a hearing could result in an automatic removal order, while attending could lead to arrest and deportation to unfamiliar or unsafe countries. The letter emphasizes that the administration's tactics may exacerbate chaos within the immigration system while failing to enhance community safety.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Catherine Cortez Masto Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Catherine Cortez Masto is worth $4.4M, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 153rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Cortez Masto has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Catherine Cortez Masto's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cortez Masto.

Catherine Cortez Masto Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Catherine Cortez Masto:

S.2230: Facilitating Useful Loss Limitations to Help Our Unique Service Economy (FULL HOUSE) Act

S.2022: Tribal Tax and Investment Reform Act of 2025

S.1981: Strategic Grazing to Reduce Risk of Wildfire Act

S.1979: Rare Earth Magnet Security Act of 2025

S.1965: Protect Vulnerable Immigrant Youth Act

S.1871: Emerging Innovative Border Technologies Act

You can track bills proposed by Catherine Cortez Masto on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cortez Masto.

Catherine Cortez Masto Fundraising

Catherine Cortez Masto recently disclosed $182.6K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 335th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 88.8% came from individual donors.

Cortez Masto disclosed $378.5K of spending. This was the 85th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Cortez Masto disclosed $3.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 69th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Catherine Cortez Masto's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.