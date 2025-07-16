Press Release: Senator Brian Schatz Critiques Trump Administration's Impact on USAID and Foreign Assistance Cuts

Senator Brian Schatz criticizes the Trump administration's cuts to USAID, highlighting severe global humanitarian consequences.

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) criticized the Trump administration's approach to foreign aid during a Senate discussion on a proposed $9 billion funding cut to USAID and public broadcasting. He attributed over 360,000 deaths globally to the elimination of aid, stating, "We have gone from being the good guys to being a conduit for death and sickness and hunger."

Schatz emphasized that the cuts would severely impact international stability and humanitarian efforts, calling it "knowingly and willingly inflicting horrific suffering on millions of the most vulnerable people." He argued for the continued relevance of USAID, noting its historic role in saving lives and promoting U.S. interests abroad.

Brian Schatz Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Brian Schatz is worth $4.6M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 151st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Schatz has approximately $298.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Brian Schatz's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Schatz.

Brian Schatz Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Brian Schatz:

S.2253: A bill to increase consumer protection with respect to negative options in all media, including on the internet, and for other purposes.

S.2127: Wall Street Tax Act of 2025

S.2073: State Public Option Act

S.1624: PATCH Act

S.1471: Climate Change Financial Risk Act of 2025

S.1378: TAME Extreme Weather and Wildfires Act

You can track bills proposed by Brian Schatz on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Schatz.

Brian Schatz Fundraising

Brian Schatz recently disclosed $352.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 201st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 82.4% came from individual donors.

Schatz disclosed $126.2K of spending. This was the 368th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Schatz disclosed $2.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 140th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Brian Schatz's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

