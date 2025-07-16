Press Release: Senator Bill Hagerty Discusses Rescissions Package and Digital Asset Legislation on Fox Business

Senator Bill Hagerty discussed fiscal responsibility, digital asset legislation, and Trump's Russia strategy on Fox Business.

Quiver AI Summary

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) appeared on Fox Business' Mornings with Maria to discuss several topics, including the rescissions package aimed at fiscal responsibility, his stablecoin legislation for digital asset regulation, and President Trump's strategy to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Hagerty emphasized the importance of the rescissions package as a "first step" toward cutting mismanaged programs. Regarding digital assets, he noted efforts to reposition American innovation in the crypto space, asserting that proposed legislation could create a regulatory framework for stablecoins. He also supported Trump's proposed sanctions on Russia, arguing for a stronger U.S. stance.

The senator highlighted his belief that legislation like the GENIUS Act could strengthen the U.S. dollar and streamline capital flow, advocating against central bank digital currencies that would allow government transaction surveillance. Hagerty concluded by discussing the urgency of reinstating sanctions enforcement to hold Russia accountable.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Bill Hagerty Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Bill Hagerty is worth $56.0M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 20th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hagerty has approximately $15.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Bill Hagerty's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hagerty.

Bill Hagerty Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Bill Hagerty:

S.2205: Equal Representation Act

S.2060: No Community Development Block Grants for Sanctuary Cities Act

S.1715: Protecting Privacy in Purchases Act

S.1582: GENIUS Act

S.1522: District of Columbia Federal Immigration Compliance Act

S.1375: SNOOP Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Bill Hagerty on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hagerty.

Bill Hagerty Fundraising

Bill Hagerty recently disclosed $1.2M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 23rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 73.9% came from individual donors.

Hagerty disclosed $501.8K of spending. This was the 69th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Hagerty disclosed $3.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 64th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Bill Hagerty's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

