Press Release: Senator Bernie Moreno Introduces SAFE HIRE Act to Penalize Executives Hiring Illegal Immigrants

Senator Bernie Moreno proposed the SAFE HIRE Act, imposing penalties on executives who hire illegal immigrants.

Quiver AI Summary

Senator Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) has introduced the SAFE HIRE Act, which proposes penalties for executives who hire illegal immigrants. According to Moreno, the bill aims to hold company leaders accountable for their hiring practices, stating, "Executives who abuse illegal immigrants with slave wages should be held personally liable."

The proposed legislation requires executives to certify employment practices in SEC reports and report any compliance deficiencies. Violating these regulations could lead to fines of up to $5 million and prison sentences of up to 20 years for severe infractions.

Moreno compares this act to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, asserting it addresses the need for accountability regarding immigration laws. The full text of the bill is available for public review.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Bernie Moreno Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Bernie Moreno:

S.1771: Larry Henderson Act

S.1653: USA CAR Act

S.1492: Deploying American Blockchains Act of 2025

S.1388: PROTECT Act of 2025

S.1219: USA CAR Act

S.849: The Allegiance Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Bernie Moreno on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Moreno.

Bernie Moreno Fundraising

Bernie Moreno recently disclosed $140.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 548th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 56.3% came from individual donors.

Moreno disclosed $217.6K of spending. This was the 243rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Moreno disclosed $1.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 284th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Bernie Moreno's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.