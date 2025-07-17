Press Release: Senator Bernie Moreno and FBI Address Case of Adult Migrant Posing as Ohio Student with Illegal Firearm

Senator Bernie Moreno and the FBI announce charges against a migrant posing as an Ohio student with an illegal firearm.

Quiver AI Summary

Senator Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) announced that the FBI has identified Anthony Emmanuel Labrador-Sierra, an adult immigrant who allegedly posed as a high school student for over a year, as being accused of illegal firearm possession. Moreno referenced this issue as part of a call for a thorough investigation into the situation.

The press release suggests that the Biden administration permitted Labrador-Sierra to remain in the country after his illegal entry. Moreno's focus on this case underscores his concerns regarding immigration enforcement and public safety.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Bernie Moreno Fundraising

Bernie Moreno recently disclosed $140.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 548th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 56.3% came from individual donors.

Moreno disclosed $217.6K of spending. This was the 243rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Moreno disclosed $1.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 284th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Bernie Moreno's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

