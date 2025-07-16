Press Release: Senator Ashley Moody Attends White House Signing of HALT Fentanyl Act with President Trump

Senator Ashley Moody attended the White House for the signing of the HALT Fentanyl Act by President Trump.

Senator Ashley Moody expressed her gratitude after the signing of the HALT Fentanyl Act by President Trump at the White House. This act permanently classifies fentanyl-related substances under Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act, establishing penalties for trafficking. Moody emphasized her commitment to combating the fentanyl crisis.

Moody noted that this legislation was among her first initiatives in the Senate and highlighted Florida's successes in reducing fentanyl-related deaths. She reiterated the importance of the law in supporting law enforcement efforts against dangerous drugs.

Reflecting on personal stories from families affected by drug loss, she connected her advocacy to their pain, stating that the fight against fentanyl remains critical for saving lives. As Attorney General, she had previously taken steps to address the opioid crisis and called for significant measures to combat it.

