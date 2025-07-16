Stocks

Press Release: Senator Ashley Moody Advocates for Federal Law Changes to Combat Organized Retail Theft Following Innovative Florida Initiatives

July 16, 2025 — 01:31 am EDT

Senator Ashley Moody advocates for federal law changes to combat organized retail theft, leveraging Florida's successful strategies.

Quiver AI Summary

Senator Ashley Moody addressed the Senate Judiciary Committee, advocating for federal legislation to combat organized retail theft nationwide. Highlighting the successful strategies implemented in Florida, she stressed the need for federal tools to address the growing threat of retail crime, stating, “It is time to bring the Florida approach to the federal government."

Moody showcased her experience as Florida's Attorney General, where she launched initiatives like the Florida Organized Retail Crime Exchange, resulting in significant arrests and prosecutions. Emphasizing weaknesses in other states' enforcement, she called for a unified federal response against organized retail crime.

Notably, Moody's legislative proposals aim to enhance penalties for theft and streamline cooperation between law enforcement and retailers. She cited recent successful prosecutions to underline the necessity of robust measures against retail crime, urging federal prosecutors to take action against transnational crime rings.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Ashley Moody Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Ashley Moody:

  • S.1997: Stop GAPS Act of 2025
  • S.1993: RIPPLE Act of 2025
  • S.1827: Expedited Removal of Criminal Aliens Act
  • S.1809: Drone Espionage Act
  • S.1782: Charlotte Woodward Organ Transplant Discrimination Prevention Act
  • S.1560: Secure U.S. Leadership in Space Act of 2025

