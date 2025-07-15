Press Release: Senator Angus King Criticizes Recissions Legislation as "Bad Policy to Downright Dangerous"

Senator Angus King opposed the Recissions Package, arguing it threatens vital public services and congressional authority.

U.S. Senator Angus King (I-ME) addressed the Senate floor to oppose the 'Recissions Package,' which proposes cutting funding for vital public services, including public broadcasting and the World Health Organization. He termed the legislation as a dangerous abdication of Congress's authority to allocate funds, known as "the power of the purse."

King emphasized the critical role of public broadcasting in delivering important programming not driven by advertising, along with the necessity of international aid programs for ensuring global health and security. He warned that ignoring these priorities may lead to increased domestic and international instability.

In closing, King expressed concern over the erosion of checks and balances within government, citing the need for Congress to maintain its authority against rising executive power. He referenced historical context provided by the Constitution's framers about ambition counteracting ambition, signifying a worrying trend in the current administration.

