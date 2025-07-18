Press Release: Senator Angus King Co-Sponsors Bill to Enhance Access to Affordable Childcare in Maine

Senator Angus King introduces a bill to enhance affordable childcare access and support for working families in Maine.

U.S. Senator Angus King has introduced the Child Care for Working Families Act, aiming to address rising childcare costs and shortages. The proposed legislation seeks to cap childcare expenses at less than $15 per day for many families, ensuring no family pays more than 7% of their income on childcare.

King emphasized that “affordable and accessible childcare is one of the most pressing needs” for working families. The bill includes provisions for opening new childcare facilities, supporting higher wages for workers, and enhancing Head Start and preschool programs.

The legislation is co-sponsored by several Democratic senators, aiming to provide significant support to communities and families struggling with childcare costs, which have surged considerably. Estimates indicate the current childcare costs exceed $13,000 annually on average and have a considerable economic impact.

Angus S. King Jr. Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Angus S. King Jr. is worth $9.5M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 96th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

King has approximately $2.8M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Angus S. King Jr. Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Angus S. King Jr.:

S.1345: America's First Fuels Act

S.1336: Jobs in the Woods Act

S.1315: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to provide a refundable credit for certain home accessibility improvements.

S.1279: A bill to redesignate the Hulls Cove Visitor Center at Acadia National Park as the George J. Mitchell Visitor Center.

S.1217: Fishing Industry Credit Enhancement Act of 2025

S.926: Saving Our Veterans Lives Act of 2025

Angus S. King Jr. Fundraising

Angus S. King Jr. recently disclosed $10.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 873rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 4.9% came from individual donors.

King disclosed $55.8K of spending. This was the 668th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

King disclosed $114.2K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 761st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

