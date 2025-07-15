Press Release: Senator Angus King and Colleagues Seek Clarification on Immigration Policy Inconsistencies for Afghan Nationals

Senator Angus King and colleagues seek clarification on conflicting U.S. immigration policies affecting Afghan nationals.

U.S. Senator Angus King and several Senate colleagues have raised concerns over the perceived inconsistencies in the Biden administration’s immigration policies regarding Afghan nationals. In a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, they question the rationale behind a recent travel ban and the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghans, emphasizing that many individuals supported U.S. military efforts and face danger if returned to Afghanistan.

The lawmakers highlight ongoing violence and instability in Afghanistan, including threats from the Taliban and the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). They assert that Afghan nationals who return could encounter severe human rights violations or retaliation due to their support for U.S. forces and argue for the continuation of TPS protections.

In their correspondence, the senators seek clarity on the State Department's assessments of Afghan conditions that informed these policy reversals and urge an urgent reconsideration of the safety of Turkish nationals in the U.S., advocating for their continued protection from deportation.

