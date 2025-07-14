Press Release: Senator Angus King Advocates for Maine's Economy and National Security through Armed Services Committee Efforts

Senator Angus King emphasizes his role on the Armed Services Committee, securing investments for Maine's economy and national security.

U.S. Senator Angus King (I-ME), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, recently collaborated with his colleagues to promote significant investments in both Maine's economy and national defense as part of the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). A bipartisan vote of 26-1 in the committee endorsed the legislation, which aims to support military personnel and their families, and bolster local businesses tied to military technology and manufacturing. Among the key provisions included in the NDAA are support for veterans, funds for an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer at Bath Iron Works, initiatives to enhance brain health monitoring, strategies to improve cybersecurity, and measures targeting illegal drug trafficking.

Senator King stated, “For over six decades, Congress has taken a bipartisan approach… This year, we are continuing that tradition,” emphasizing the bill's importance for safety, economic prosperity, and support for military members. The NDAA also outlines investments in shipbuilding, updates on housing allowances for servicemembers, and provisions for oversight on mental health and housing issues. Additionally, the legislation reiterates U.S. support for Ukraine's defense capabilities and seeks to modernize the nuclear deterrent. The comprehensive bill represents King’s commitment to both local interests in Maine and broader national security objectives.

Angus S. King Jr. Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Angus S. King Jr. is worth $9.5M, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 96th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

King has approximately $2.8M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Angus S. King Jr. Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Angus S. King Jr.:

S.1345: America's First Fuels Act

S.1336: Jobs in the Woods Act

S.1315: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to provide a refundable credit for certain home accessibility improvements.

S.1279: A bill to redesignate the Hulls Cove Visitor Center at Acadia National Park as the George J. Mitchell Visitor Center.

S.1217: Fishing Industry Credit Enhancement Act of 2025

S.926: Saving Our Veterans Lives Act of 2025

Angus S. King Jr. Fundraising

Angus S. King Jr. recently disclosed $9.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 652nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

King disclosed $93.1K of spending. This was the 441st most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

King disclosed $156.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 612th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

