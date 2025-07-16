Stocks

Press Release: Senator Angela Alsobrooks Supports U-FIGHT Act for Uterine Fibroid Treatment and Gynecological Health

July 16, 2025 — 01:31 am EDT

Senator Angela Alsobrooks announces support for U-FIGHT Act, aimed at improving uterine fibroid treatment and awareness.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 15, 2025, Senator Angela Alsobrooks announced the Uterine Fibroid Intervention and Gynecological Health Treatment (U-FIGHT) Act alongside Congresswomen Shontel Brown and Yvette D. Clarke. The proposed legislation aims to improve access to early detection and treatment for uterine fibroids, particularly benefiting Black women, who are often disproportionately affected.

“No woman should have to suffer in silence,” said Senator Alsobrooks, highlighting the need for increased research and awareness. Congresswoman Brown emphasized the urgency of addressing the pain experienced by millions, while Congresswoman Clarke called the initiative a crucial step towards health equity.

The announcement included support from Lupita Nyong'o, who shared her own experience with fibroids, advocating for better prevention and treatment options. The U-FIGHT Act is part of a broader legislative effort to improve women's health care nationwide.

