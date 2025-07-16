Press Release: Senator Angela Alsobrooks Supports U-FIGHT Act for Uterine Fibroid Treatment and Gynecological Health

Senator Angela Alsobrooks announces support for U-FIGHT Act, aimed at improving uterine fibroid treatment and awareness.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 15, 2025, Senator Angela Alsobrooks announced the Uterine Fibroid Intervention and Gynecological Health Treatment (U-FIGHT) Act alongside Congresswomen Shontel Brown and Yvette D. Clarke. The proposed legislation aims to improve access to early detection and treatment for uterine fibroids, particularly benefiting Black women, who are often disproportionately affected.

“No woman should have to suffer in silence,” said Senator Alsobrooks, highlighting the need for increased research and awareness. Congresswoman Brown emphasized the urgency of addressing the pain experienced by millions, while Congresswoman Clarke called the initiative a crucial step towards health equity.

The announcement included support from Lupita Nyong'o, who shared her own experience with fibroids, advocating for better prevention and treatment options. The U-FIGHT Act is part of a broader legislative effort to improve women's health care nationwide.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Angela Alsobrooks Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Angela Alsobrooks:

S.2084: Medicare and Medicaid Dental, Vision, and Hearing Benefit Act of 2025

S.1075: MERIT Act

S.959: Tariff Transparency Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Angela Alsobrooks on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Alsobrooks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.