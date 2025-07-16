Press Release: Senator Angela Alsobrooks Questions Assistant Secretary Nominee Dr. Brian Christine on Gender Roles and Health Program Funding

Senator Alsobrooks questioned Dr. Brian Christine, Trump's nominee for Assistant Secretary for Health, about controversial statements and policies.

On July 16, 2025, Senator Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.) questioned Dr. Brian Christine, the nominee for Assistant Secretary for Health, regarding his past podcast comments advocating for "traditional gender roles" for women. Senator Alsobrooks emphasized concerns about Dr. Christine's stance, particularly his reluctance to discuss funding for successful teen pregnancy prevention programs. She stated her intent to vote against his nomination.

During the hearing, Senator Alsobrooks expressed skepticism about Dr. Christine's qualifications, stating his nomination seems aligned with support for the Trump administration's agenda. She pointed out that despite evidence of the effectiveness of certain programs in Alabama, these initiatives are at risk under current policies.

