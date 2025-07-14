Press Release: Senator Andy Kim Advocates for Laid Off Public Servants at State Department

Senator Andy Kim supports laid-off State Department workers, condemning their treatment during previous administration layoffs.

On July 11, 2025, U.S. Senator Andy Kim expressed support for former U.S. Department of State employees who lost their jobs amid mass layoffs during the Trump administration. Senator Kim, who previously served as a diplomat, addressed the issue in front of the State Department, emphasizing, "This is no way to treat people who have served our nation." He highlighted the sacrifices made by many public servants, stating that they have served in dangerous locations and should be treated with respect. Kim criticized the current treatment of these individuals, mentioning, "I’m just feeling so frustrated right now," and called for restored support for the State Department and its personnel to ensure national security. The senator's remarks can be viewed in a video of the event.

