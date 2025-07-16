Press Release: Senator Alex Padilla and Representative Judy Chu Introduce Legislation to Protect Workers from Extreme Heat

Senators Padilla and Chu introduce legislation to enhance protections for workers against extreme heat in various industries.

Senator Alex Padilla and Representative Judy Chu held a press event with union workers to announce new bipartisan legislation aimed at protecting workers from extreme heat. The proposed Asunción Valdivia Heat Illness, Injury, and Fatality Prevention Act seeks to establish enforceable federal workplace standards to ensure safety in high-temperature environments.

The legislation is named after Asunción Valdivia, who tragically died from heat stroke while working in extreme conditions. The bill requires measures such as access to water and paid breaks for workers exposed to high heat. It is co-sponsored by several senators and representatives and has garnered support from over 250 organizations.

Padilla emphasized the urgent need for national heat safety standards, stating that "every family deserves to know that even on the hottest day, their loved one will come back home." The increasing frequency and severity of heat waves make this legislation critical for safeguarding the wellbeing of America's workforce.

