Press Release: Senator Alex Padilla and Fellow Democrats Press Trump Administration on Immigration Court Hearing Concerns

Senators Padilla, Durbin, and Kelly criticize the Trump Administration's immigration court practices, alleging due process violations.

U.S. Senators Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) have spearheaded a letter signed by 21 Senate Democrats to the Trump Administration, expressing concern over recent actions that they allege "weaponize" immigration court hearings. They argue that these measures create a trap for immigrants, leading to arrests and deportations without adequate due process. The letter, directed to key officials including Attorney General Pam Bondi and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, describes incidents in which noncitizens were allegedly arrested during immigration court hearings, often with their cases dismissed without prior notice.

The senators highlighted the potential violation of due process rights, claiming that many noncriminal immigrants who are following legal protocols are being targeted instead of individuals posing actual threats. Concerns were raised over the usage of expedited removal processes, which they argue is being improperly extended to long-term residents who already have established ties in the U.S. The letter calls for clarity regarding the Administration's policies and practices regarding immigration enforcement around court proceedings, while the senators also note that such actions may inadvertently place immigrants in a vulnerable position regarding their legal rights.

