Press Release: Senator Adam Schiff Responds to Donald Trump's Threat of Prosecution

Senator Adam Schiff responds to Trump's threats of prosecution in a newly released video, addressing ongoing political tensions.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) recently addressed threats of criminal prosecution from former President Donald Trump through a video statement. Schiff noted that Trump has repeatedly accused him of crimes including treason and fraud, characterizing these claims as attempts to intimidate and distract from Trump's own controversies.

In his response, Schiff emphasized the seriousness of a president using such tactics against political opponents, equating it to actions typical of authoritarian regimes. He asserted that he will remain steadfast in holding Trump accountable for his alleged misconduct.

Schiff concluded by stating that the allegations against him were baseless and served as a distraction from ongoing issues, specifically referencing the controversy surrounding Jeffrey Epstein. The full video and transcript of his remarks were made available to the public.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Adam B. Schiff Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Adam B. Schiff is worth $1.9M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 230th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Schiff has approximately $761.3K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Adam B. Schiff's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Schiff.

Adam B. Schiff Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Adam B. Schiff:

S.2219: A bill to amend the Inspector General Act of 1978 to establish an Office of Inspector General in the Executive Office of the President, and for other purposes.

S.2189: Equal Access to Reproductive Care Act

S.2188: ATF DATA Act

S.2143: Curbing Officials' Income and Nondisclosure (COIN) Act

S.2088: Firearm Destruction Licensure Act of 2025

S.1870: Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act

You can track bills proposed by Adam B. Schiff on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Schiff.

Adam B. Schiff Fundraising

Adam B. Schiff recently disclosed $1.2M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 24th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 98.8% came from individual donors.

Schiff disclosed $1.3M of spending. This was the 18th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Schiff disclosed $7.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 25th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Adam B. Schiff's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.