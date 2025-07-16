Press Release: Senate Unanimously Approves Gary Peters' Bipartisan Bill for National Manufacturing Advisory Council

The Senate passed Peters' bipartisan bill to establish a National Manufacturing Advisory Council, enhancing U.S. manufacturing policy.

The U.S. Senate has unanimously passed a bill authored by Senator Gary Peters to create a National Manufacturing Advisory Council. This initiative aims to develop federal policies that enhance U.S. leadership in manufacturing, ensuring collaboration among industry, labor, and educational leaders. The Council will advise on various challenges facing the manufacturing sector.

Senator Peters emphasized the need for unified efforts from manufacturers, lawmakers, and workers to address ongoing challenges, stating, "A National Manufacturing Advisory Council would help bring together and amplify the voices of manufacturers." The Council will meet biannually to propose solutions and identify trends affecting U.S. manufacturing.

Endorsements for the bill came from various industry leaders and organizations, highlighting its potential to support domestic manufacturing and bolster job creation. The legislation is part of Peters' ongoing commitment to strengthen U.S. manufacturing capabilities and supply chains.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Gary C. Peters Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Gary C. Peters is worth $7.0M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 118th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Peters has approximately $3.3M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Gary C. Peters's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Peters.

Gary C. Peters Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Gary C. Peters:

S.2181: Securing Our Propane Supply Act

S.2160: Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians Restoration Act of 2025

S.2123: Broadcast VOICES Act

S.2062: RAPID Reserve Act

S.1956: Strengthening Agency Management and Oversight of Software Assets Act

S.1875: Streamlining Federal Cybersecurity Regulations Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Gary C. Peters on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Peters.

Gary C. Peters Fundraising

Gary C. Peters recently disclosed $0 of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 986th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. nan% came from individual donors.

Peters disclosed $22.6K of spending. This was the 699th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Peters disclosed $6.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 28th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Gary C. Peters's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

