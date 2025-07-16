Press Release: Senate Republicans Reject Senator Adam Schiff's Efforts to Preserve Global Health Program Funding

Senate Republicans rejected Senator Schiff's amendment to preserve funding for global health programs amid budget cuts.

Today, a majority of Senate Republicans voted against an amendment proposed by Senator Adam Schiff to safeguard U.S. global health programs from significant funding reductions. Schiff aimed to reduce a planned $500 million cut affecting critical initiatives, including those for HIV and Tuberculosis, but his proposal was rejected largely along party lines.

Schiff emphasized the need to protect essential health services, stating, “Let’s make this as simple as possible. The Senate doesn’t want to cut funding for AIDS, Tuberculosis, Malaria, and other diseases.” His amendment had received some bipartisan support, notably from Senator Lisa Murkowski, but ultimately did not pass.

The discussions on the Senate floor highlighted ongoing tensions surrounding funding priorities within the State Department's global health programs, with cuts expected to affect multiple critical areas of public health.

