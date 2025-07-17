Press Release: Senate Republicans Reject Sen. Jon Ossoff's Amendment to Ensure Food Aid for Children in War Zones

Senate Republicans block Senator Ossoff’s amendment to maintain food aid for children in war zones during a funding debate.

Quiver AI Summary

Senate Republicans have blocked an amendment proposed by Senator Jon Ossoff aimed at maintaining food aid for children in war zones. The amendment sought to protect funding for UNICEF, which provides crucial nutrition and sanitation programs for vulnerable children internationally.

During Senate debates regarding the Trump Administration’s funding cuts, Ossoff highlighted the case of Abdullah, a severely malnourished child in Yemen, and urged his colleagues to reconsider the implications of the GOP's cuts on children's lives.

Ossoff asked, “Are we so calloused by politics that we would make this grievous and avoidable moral error?” The blocked measure raises concerns about the impact on humanitarian efforts for needy children worldwide.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Jon Ossoff Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Jon Ossoff is worth $3.2M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 186th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Ossoff has approximately $28.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Jon Ossoff's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ossoff.

Jon Ossoff Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Jon Ossoff:

S.2102: Ralph David Abernathy, Sr., National Historic Site Act

S.1879: Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act

S.1550: Improving SCRA Benefit Utilization Act of 2025

S.1419: Youth Sports Facilities Act of 2024

S.1322: Family Notification of Death, Injury, or Illness in Custody Act of 2025

S.1131: Ocmulgee Mounds National Park and Preserve Establishment Act

You can track bills proposed by Jon Ossoff on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ossoff.

Jon Ossoff Fundraising

Jon Ossoff recently disclosed $9.1M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 97.9% came from individual donors.

Ossoff disclosed $5.7M of spending. This was the 2nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Ossoff disclosed $15.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 6th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Jon Ossoff's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.