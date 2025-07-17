Press Release: Senate Passes Rescissions Act to Cut $9 Billion in Federal Spending, Senator Kevin Cramer Supports Legislation

Senate advances Rescissions Act of 2025, aiming to cut $9 billion in wasteful federal spending by a 51-48 vote.

The United States Senate has passed the Rescissions Act of 2025, which aims to cut $9 billion in federal spending deemed unnecessary. The legislation, which received a 51 to 48 vote, is now set to return to the House for final consideration after passing there previously.

Senator Kevin Cramer emphasized that the bill reclaims taxpayer dollars and addresses spending concerns. The cuts include funding for public broadcasting, which some view as politically biased, and various foreign aid projects that Cramer has criticized as misaligned with American interests.

Kevin Cramer Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Kevin Cramer is worth $896.0K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 304th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Cramer has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Kevin Cramer's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cramer.

Kevin Cramer Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Kevin Cramer:

S.2268: A bill to amend the Defense Production Act of 1950 to include the Secretary of Agriculture as a member of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, and for other purposes.

S.1868: Critical Access for Veterans Care Act

S.1828: Safe Routes Improvement Act

S.1733: Highway Funding Transferability Improvement Act

S.1716: Vision Lab Choice Act of 2025

S.1635: Appraisal Industry Improvement Act

You can track bills proposed by Kevin Cramer on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cramer.

Kevin Cramer Fundraising

Kevin Cramer recently disclosed $0 of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 12th, 2025. This was the 1148th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. nan% came from individual donors.

Cramer disclosed $780.0 of spending. This was the 1266th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Cramer disclosed $330.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 557th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Kevin Cramer's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

