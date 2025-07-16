Press Release: Senate Approves Tommy Tuberville's Legislation to Safeguard American Fishermen from Cartel Activities

The Senate passed the Illegal Red Snapper and Tuna Enforcement Act to combat illegal fishing practices by cartels.

The U.S. Senate has passed the Illegal Red Snapper and Tuna Enforcement Act, introduced by Senators Tommy Tuberville and Ted Cruz. The legislation aims to tackle illegal fishing and smuggling by implementing new standards to identify the origin of red snapper and tuna imported into the United States, a response to the competition from illegal fisheries.

Senator Tuberville stated that the Act is a "great news" for American fishermen and a step toward cutting financing streams for cartels involved in illegal fishing. The bill includes technology measures that could help law enforcement combat illegal fishing and protect legitimate fishers in the Gulf of Mexico.

Background on the issue highlights that illegal fishing by Mexican fishermen undermines U.S. fishermen's competitiveness. The Act seeks to deploy scientifically backed methods to determine the origin of fish, aiming to minimize illegal imports and thus support law-abiding seafood producers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Tommy Tuberville Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Tommy Tuberville is worth $12.9M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 81st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Tuberville has approximately $4.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Tommy Tuberville's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Tuberville.

Tommy Tuberville Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Tommy Tuberville:

S.2091: Restoring Lethality Act

S.1988: A bill to prohibit the participation of males in athletic programs or activities at the military service academies that are designated for women or girls.

S.1726: ASSIST Act of 2025

S.1649: Sporting Goods Excise Tax Modernization Act

S.1424: Veterans First Act of 2025

S.1350: A bill to modify the boundaries of the Talladega National Forest, and for other purposes.

You can track bills proposed by Tommy Tuberville on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Tuberville.

Tommy Tuberville Fundraising

Tommy Tuberville recently disclosed $188.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This was the 33rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 91.0% came from individual donors.

Tuberville disclosed $251.0K of spending. This was the 18th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Tuberville disclosed $585.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 54th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Tommy Tuberville's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

