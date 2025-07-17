Press Release: Senate Appropriations Committee Advances Sen. Jerry Moran’s FY2026 Commerce, Justice, and Science Bill

The Senate Appropriations Committee approved the FY2026 Commerce, Justice, Science appropriations bill, advancing key funding initiatives.

Quiver AI Summary

The Senate Appropriations Committee has approved the FY2026 Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill, led by Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.). Moran stated that the legislation aims to enhance support for local law enforcement, economic growth, and vital weather services, while also reducing spending in targeted areas.

The bill allocates $36.9 billion to the Department of Justice for crime fighting and law enforcement support, $10.9 billion to the Department of Commerce for economic investments, and nearly $25 billion to NASA for space exploration, including the Artemis program.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

S.1603: Preserving Rural Housing Investments Act

This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.