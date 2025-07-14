Press Release: Senate Appropriations Committee Advances Funding Bill with Illinois Priorities Secured by Duckworth and Durbin

Senate committee advances FY26 agriculture funding bill, securing Illinois priorities with significant local investments in healthcare and education.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth and Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin announced that the Senate Appropriations Committee has moved forward with a funding bill for Agriculture, Rural Development, and the FDA for Fiscal Year 2026. Duckworth emphasized the importance of federal investment in communities, stating, "Our state and our nation are stronger when we invest in our communities and families," while Durbin reflected on Congress’s vital role in funding government programs and expressed hope for bipartisan cooperation in passing appropriations bills. The bill allocates funding for various Illinois projects, such as $1.38 million for a new health clinic in LaHarpe and $1 million for a community center in Fairbury, among others.

In addition to these Congressionally Directed Spending requests, the bill includes programmatic appropriations addressing broader agricultural and health initiatives. This includes increased funding for agricultural research, the USDA's Bee Genome project, and resources for rural broadband deployment. The bill also touches on food safety, tobacco regulation, and support for global food assistance programs, such as Food for Peace, which is allocated $1.5 billion despite previous attempts to eliminate it. The overall aim of the funding is to support various initiatives that impact the health and wellbeing of Illinois residents and contribute to broader agricultural and rural development goals.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Tammy Duckworth Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Tammy Duckworth is worth $1.3M, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 265th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Duckworth has approximately $827.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Tammy Duckworth's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Duckworth.

Tammy Duckworth Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Tammy Duckworth:

S.2239: A bill to direct the Secretary of Defense to establish a pilot program regarding treating pregnancy as a qualifying event for enrollment in TRICARE Select.

S.2199: A bill to require the Secretary of Defense to issue regulations requiring that optional combat boots worn by members of the Armed Forces wear be made in the United States, and for other purposes.

S.2198: A bill to amend title 10, United States Code, to limit the authority of the Department of Defense and other Federal law enforcement personnel to support civilian law enforcement activities, and for other purposes.

S.2162: Kangaroo Protection Act of 2025

S.2035: Protect IVF Act

S.1966: Don't Miss Your Flight Act

You can track bills proposed by Tammy Duckworth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Duckworth.

Tammy Duckworth Fundraising

Tammy Duckworth recently disclosed $830.6K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 49th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 97.8% came from individual donors.

Duckworth disclosed $657.3K of spending. This was the 45th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Duckworth disclosed $3.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 78th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Tammy Duckworth's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.