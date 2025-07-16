Press Release: Sen. Ted Cruz Introduces Bill to Enhance Childcare Facilities for Military Families at Dyess Air Force Base

Sen. Ted Cruz introduces legislation to enhance childcare facilities for military families at Dyess Air Force Base.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has introduced the Dyess CDC Addition Design Authorization Act, aimed at expanding childcare facilities at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, Texas. The bill's objectives include enhancing the existing Child Development Center and improving childcare access for military families.

Senator Cruz emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, "We have a duty to ensure that military families... should never have to worry about accessing childcare." The proposed legislation aims to integrate new designs with existing infrastructure while ensuring continuous operations during construction.

The act authorizes the U.S. Secretary of the Air Force to begin planning and design work without requiring new appropriations, which is intended to support the quality of life for military families and is deemed crucial for retention and readiness.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Ted Cruz Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Ted Cruz is worth $9.4M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 97th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Cruz has approximately $5.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Ted Cruz's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cruz.

Ted Cruz Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Ted Cruz:

S.2293: A bill to require the President to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization, to direct the Secretary of State to submit a report to Congress regarding such designation, and for other purposes.

S.2109: Dyess CDC Addition Design Authorization Act

S.2105: Dyess Air Base Access Infrastructure Design Act

S.2080: FLRAA Production Acceleration Act of 2025

S.2075: Future Long Range Assault Aircraft Medical Evacuation and Special Operations Procurement Act of 2025

S.2056: CREATE JOBS Act

You can track bills proposed by Ted Cruz on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cruz.

Ted Cruz Fundraising

Ted Cruz recently disclosed $1.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 890th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Cruz disclosed $31.9K of spending. This was the 651st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Cruz disclosed $9.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 1006th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Ted Cruz's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.