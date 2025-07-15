Press Release: Sen. Ted Cruz Introduces Amendment to Commend Operation Midnight Hammer

Sen. Ted Cruz introduced an amendment commending Operation Midnight Hammer, lauding efforts against Iran's nuclear threats.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has introduced an amendment to U.S. Senate Joint Resolution 59, which commends President Trump and the U.S. Armed Forces for their role in Operation Midnight Hammer, aimed at dismantling Iran’s nuclear weapons program. Cruz stated, “The Senate routinely passes this language to applaud presidents for operations like these."

He emphasized the operation's significance in enhancing American safety, comparing it to past Senate accolades for military actions such as the killing of Osama bin Laden and Qasem Soleimani. This amendment seeks to honor those involved in the mission against Iran's nuclear threat.

