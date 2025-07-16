Press Release: Sen. Ted Cruz Commends Presidential Permit for Camino Real Bridge Expansion at Eagle Pass

Sen. Cruz commended President Trump for approving the expansion of Eagle Pass' Camino Real Bridge.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) praised President Trump's approval of a presidential permit to expand the Camino Real International Bridge, enhancing the connection between Eagle Pass, Texas, and Piedras Negras, Mexico. Cruz emphasized the importance of this permit for facilitating trade and creating jobs in Texas.

In previous efforts, Cruz has advocated for streamlined bridge permitting legislation and received recognition for his work in expediting the process for various international bridges. He continues to support additional permits that benefit trade and economic growth in the region.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Ted Cruz Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Ted Cruz is worth $9.4M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 97th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Cruz has approximately $5.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Ted Cruz's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cruz.

Ted Cruz Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Ted Cruz:

S.2109: Dyess CDC Addition Design Authorization Act

S.2105: Dyess Air Base Access Infrastructure Design Act

S.2080: FLRAA Production Acceleration Act of 2025

S.2075: Future Long Range Assault Aircraft Medical Evacuation and Special Operations Procurement Act of 2025

S.2056: CREATE JOBS Act

S.2030: CMV–22 Readiness Enhancement and Industrial Sustainment Act

You can track bills proposed by Ted Cruz on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cruz.

Ted Cruz Fundraising

Ted Cruz recently disclosed $1.5M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 18th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 97.9% came from individual donors.

Cruz disclosed $1.9M of spending. This was the 12th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Cruz disclosed $1.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 180th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Ted Cruz's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.