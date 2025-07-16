Press Release: Sen. Ted Cruz Advocates for Swift Action on Rio Grande LNG Project with FERC

Senator Cruz urges FERC to swiftly reauthorize the Rio Grande LNG project, highlighting its economic importance for the region.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has advocated for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to expedite the reissuance of authorization for the Rio Grande LNG project. In a recent letter, Cruz highlighted the project's potential to create jobs and attract investments, expressing hope that FERC will act quickly to resolve delays caused by legal challenges.

Cruz stated, "The Rio Grande LNG project has experienced a protracted and challenging permitting process," and he is optimistic that FERC will show the same urgency it has demonstrated with other LNG projects. He emphasized the public interest in moving the project forward without further hindrance.

Historically, Cruz has been a strong proponent of American energy dominance, advocating for policies that support LNG infrastructure. He has also been involved in legislative efforts aimed at protecting LNG permits against judicial challenges and ensuring timely court responses in relevant cases.

Ted Cruz Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Ted Cruz:

S.2293: A bill to require the President to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization, to direct the Secretary of State to submit a report to Congress regarding such designation, and for other purposes.

S.2109: Dyess CDC Addition Design Authorization Act

S.2105: Dyess Air Base Access Infrastructure Design Act

S.2080: FLRAA Production Acceleration Act of 2025

S.2075: Future Long Range Assault Aircraft Medical Evacuation and Special Operations Procurement Act of 2025

S.2056: CREATE JOBS Act

You can track bills proposed by Ted Cruz on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cruz.

