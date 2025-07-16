Press Release: Sen. Ron Johnson Hosts Hearing on Vaccine Injuries and Efficacy

Sen. Ron Johnson held a hearing on vaccine injuries, featuring testimonies from affected individuals.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 16, 2025, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) held a hearing titled “Voices of the Vaccine Injured,” focusing on testimonies related to vaccine injuries and efficacy. The session featured five witnesses discussing vaccine injuries and two addressing the vaccines' effectiveness.

Senator Johnson stated, “All of the witnesses presented powerful testimony and engaged in respectful discussion," emphasizing the importance of hearing these stories to help unify the nation. Clips of the testimonies are accessible online.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Ron Johnson Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Ron Johnson is worth $55.0M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 21st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Johnson has approximately $7.9M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Ron Johnson's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Johnson.

Ron Johnson Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Ron Johnson:

S.1983: No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act

S.1830: Right to Treat Act

S.1306: A bill to require the Director of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service to reissue a final rule removing the gray wolf from the list of endangered and threatened wildlife under the Endangered Species Act of 1973.

S.1262: A bill to require the Secretary of Agriculture to release a reversionary interest in certain land in the Black River State Forest in Millston, Wisconsin, and for other purposes.

S.1111: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to allow for payments to certain individuals who dye fuel, and for other purposes.

S.1063: Safe Routes Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Ron Johnson on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Johnson.

Ron Johnson Fundraising

Ron Johnson recently disclosed $231.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 316th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 93.7% came from individual donors.

Johnson disclosed $134.3K of spending. This was the 352nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Johnson disclosed $1.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 241st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Ron Johnson's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.