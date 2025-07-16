Press Release: Sen. Rick Scott Applauds President Trump and CMS Administrator Dr. Oz for Medicaid Advocacy and Calls for Oversight on State Usage

Sen. Rick Scott thanks Trump and Dr. Oz for protecting Medicaid and urges accountability against misuse by certain states.

Quiver AI Summary

Senator Rick Scott expressed gratitude to President Trump and CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz for their efforts in protecting Medicaid and Medicare for vulnerable Americans. In a letter, he highlighted personal experiences that shaped his views on health care access and criticized what he termed the misuse of Medicaid funds by certain state governments.

Scott emphasized the need for oversight and accountability, urging reforms to ensure that Medicaid benefits are directed to those truly in need. He called for transparency in fund allocation and warned against using Medicaid for unrelated political projects, underscoring that vulnerable families should be prioritized.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Rick Scott Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Rick Scott is worth $553.9M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 2nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Scott has approximately $51.5M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Rick Scott's net worth

Rick Scott Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Rick Scott:

S.2270: A bill to amend the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act to designate the portion of the Myakka River in Sarasota County, Florida, as a component of the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System, and for other purposes.

S.2177: No Adversarial AI Act

S.2168: Drones for America Act

S.2125: PICTURES Act

S.2111: American Students First Act of 2025

S.2089: Sturgeon Conservation and Sustainability Act

bills proposed by Rick Scott

Rick Scott Fundraising

Rick Scott recently disclosed $242.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 303rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 37.2% came from individual donors.

Scott disclosed $343.5K of spending. This was the 110th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Scott disclosed $732.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 319th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Rick Scott's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

