Press Release: Sen. Rick Scott and Rep. Troy Nehls Urge Ban on U.S. Taxpayer-Funded Foreign Animal Testing

Sen. Rick Scott and Rep. Troy Nehls urge a ban on foreign animal testing funded by U.S. taxpayers, citing ethical concerns.

Quiver AI Summary

Senator Rick Scott and Congressman Troy Nehls have sent a letter to Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), expressing gratitude for efforts to enhance transparency and accountability at the NIH. They raised concerns regarding the use of U.S. taxpayer funds for animal experiments overseas, citing $2.2 billion in grants supporting various controversial studies from 2011 to 2021.

In their correspondence, the lawmakers urged immediate action to ban NIH funding for foreign animal research, arguing that the lack of oversight in these studies leads to unethical practices. They recently introduced the Cease Animal Research Grants Overseas (CARGO) Act, which aims to permanently prohibit such funding.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Rick Scott Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Rick Scott is worth $553.9M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 2nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Scott has approximately $51.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Rick Scott's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Scott.

Rick Scott Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Rick Scott:

S.2314: A bill to direct the Secretary of Commerce to establish a task force regarding shark depredation, and for other purposes.

S.2313: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to provide an above-the-line deduction for flood insurance premiums.

S.2297: A bill to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to include subjection to a foreign intelligence security law as a ground of inadmissibility and deportability.

S.2270: A bill to amend the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act to designate the portion of the Myakka River in Sarasota County, Florida, as a component of the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System, and for other purposes.

S.2177: No Adversarial AI Act

S.2168: Drones for America Act

You can track bills proposed by Rick Scott on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Scott.

Rick Scott Fundraising

Rick Scott recently disclosed $242.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 355th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 37.2% came from individual donors.

Scott disclosed $343.5K of spending. This was the 134th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Scott disclosed $732.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 367th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Rick Scott's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.