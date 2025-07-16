Press Release: Sen. Jon Ossoff Urges USDA and Georgia State Officials to Expedite Hurricane Relief for Farmers

Sen. Ossoff demands USDA and Georgia finalize hurricane relief for farmers, emphasizing urgency and accountability.

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the State of Georgia to expedite the finalization of a block grant agreement for hurricane relief funds. The relief, approved by Congress last December for those affected by Hurricane Helene, has yet to be disbursed, causing concern for Georgia's farmers who are ineligible for other aid.

In a recent letter, Ossoff expressed frustration over the delay and emphasized that many farmers are relying on the block grant for assistance. He highlighted previous assurances from USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins regarding the swift negotiation of this agreement and requested a timeline for its completion.

Ossoff’s advocacy follows his successful efforts to secure disaster relief funding quickly after Hurricane Helene, showcasing his ongoing commitment to supporting Georgia's agricultural sector during recovery efforts.

