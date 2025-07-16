Press Release: Sen. Jon Ossoff Requests Clarification on Reported Freezing of CDC Fentanyl Overdose Prevention Program

Senator Jon Ossoff calls for clarification on frozen CDC funding intended to combat fentanyl overdoses, citing public health concerns.

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff has expressed concern over a report from NPR indicating that the Trump Administration has frozen funding for the CDC’s initiatives aimed at preventing fentanyl overdoses. Ossoff stated, "If this report is accurate, I call on the administration to unfreeze CDC efforts to prevent fentanyl deaths," highlighting the impact of the fentanyl crisis in Georgia.

The frozen funds include $140 million in grants through the CDC’s Overdose Data to Action program, which supports overdose response efforts nationwide. Ossoff has been actively involved in legislative efforts to address the fentanyl epidemic, including a bipartisan bill to strengthen detection at the Southern Border.

With previous legislation such as the Fentanyl Eradication and Narcotics Deterrence Act and the Rural Opioid Abuse Prevention Act, Ossoff aims to combat deadly substance trafficking and aid communities impacted by the opioid crisis. His continuous advocacy underscores the urgency of addressing this public health issue.

